Las Nuevas Tamaleras Returns for Its Annual Holiday Performance

It's almost December, and that means one thing — it's time for the tamalada, y'all!
Back in 1993, Alicia Mena immortalized San Antonio's favorite holiday tradition in Las Nuevas Tamaleras, a one-act comedy about three Mexican-American women who dive headfirst into tamale-making. The catch? This is their very first time!
Las Nuevas Tamaleras has become a tradition of its own, with annual productions in San Antonio, as well as a bevy of performances all over Texas. Last year, the trio of Nuevas Tamaleras were even featured in their own H-E-B commercial.
On Friday, November 29, the production returns to Our Lady of the Lake University's Thiry Auditorium starring Mena as Doña Mercedes alongside Ruby Nelda Perez as Doña Juanita and Patricia Zamora as Sylvia.
$15-$25, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays November 29-December 15, Thiry Auditorium, Our Lady of the Lake University, 411 S.W. 24th St., (210) 434-6711, lastamaleras.com.
