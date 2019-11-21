Email
Thursday, November 21, 2019

Presa House Gallery Hosting Queers to the Front Event Featuring Activist Maja Hagedorn, Indie-tronica Artist Beth Munroe

Posted By on Thu, Nov 21, 2019 at 10:43 AM

click to enlarge Beth Munroe - COURTESY OF PRESA HOUSE GALLERY
  • Courtesy of Presa House Gallery
  • Beth Munroe
Danish queer activist Maja Hagedorn has taken her show on the road. While a U.S. tour to promote a booking agency sounds like more of the same on the face of it, Hagedorn's here to show us that Queers to the Front (QTTF) is in a niche of its own.

According to its Facebook page, QTTF is an agency that "specifically works with women*, people of color, queer, (dis)abled and neurodiverse artists," promoting creatives from marginalized communities as well as ensuring that their needs are met. To promote QTTF's mission, Hagedorn has been touring with London-based indie-tronica artist Beth Munroe, hitting up various locales including Reno, NV, Kalamazoo, MI and Deep Ellum in Dallas.

Next Wednesday, Hagedorn and Munroe will be in SA for a show hosted by Presa House Gallery. Hagedorn will give a talk about her experiences as a trans woman – from coming out to unlearning toxic masculinity. The event will then shift gears with a rocking performance by Munroe, featuring support from two locals – trans poet and musician Polly Anna Rocha and indie-soul singer-songwriter Jaeleen Arianna.

Presa House Gallery is charging $5-$10 at the door, but will not turn away anyone that is unable to pay.

$5-$10, 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, Presa House Gallery, 725 S. Presa St., presahouse.com.
Event Details Queers to the Front Booking presents Maja Hagedorn w/ performances by Beth Munroe + Polly Anna Rocha + Jaeleen Arianna
@ Presa House Gallery
725 S. Presa St.
Southtown
San Antonio, Texas
When: Wed., Nov. 27, 7-11 p.m.
Price: $5-$10
Art, Special Events and Live Music
