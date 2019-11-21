The Spurs Will Once Again Take on LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Lakers overcame a late-game surge from point guard Dejounte Murray to hand the Spurs their first loss at the AT&T Center this season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 46 points, 22 rebounds and 15 assists to lead the Lakers against a Spurs squad that stumbled in the second quarter of that matchup. A subpar game from LaMarcus Aldridge proved too steep a climb for San Antonio, which is 0-for-2 against Los Angeles teams to start the season.Although a small sample size, Murray seems to find an extra gear when going up against his mentor, King James. Murray’s quicksilver transition game has sparked San Antonio’s fast-break attack, and he continues to put up quality numbers despite restrictions on his playing time. Expect more late game heroics from Murray if he’s on the court in crunch time.

