Friday, November 22, 2019

San Antonio Artist 'Dingy Dave' Unveils Lil' Orlock Nosferatu Toy Just in Time for Gift Shopping Season

Posted By on Fri, Nov 22, 2019 at 11:46 AM

click to enlarge DAVID PRIETO
  • David Prieto
Got a vampire-loving boo? Then we've got the holiday gift for you.

Local artist and lover of all things spooky David "Dingy Dave" Prieto has decided to enter the toy-making fray with his take on silent film icon Count Orlok of Nosferatu fame. The 6 3/4-inch Lil' Orlock: The Insufferable One vinyl figure is all ears, teeth and fangs, as you'd expect, but has an additional surprise only revealed in the dark — it glows!

"I always thought that Nosferatu had a strong character design," Prieto said, "and I wanted to bring my vision of him into the vinyl world."

To add the perfect finishing touch, Prieto teamed up with Black Moon Print's Zane Thomas to create retro-style packaging for Lil' Orlock that many collectors will be loath to open. A possible added bonus is putting a layer of plastic between the deadly little vampire and people's tasty, blood-filled fingers.



click image FACEBOOK / BLACK MOON PRINT
  • Facebook / Black Moon Print
Lil' Orlock is debuting in Anaheim, California, this weekend at Designer Con, where Prieto will be joined by San Anto's king of collectables, Aaron Moreno of Retroband, who's releasing new figures of his own. For any buyers gaga for Orlok that can't make it to Cali, the figure can also be snagged on Prieto's website for a cool $150.

If that's too rich for you blood, Prieto has a few more affordable options, such as $30 Creature from the Black Lagoon magnets. But someone willing to go hog wild can drop a pretty penny on one of his original artworks, like his Hat Box Ghost statue, which will be on display at Híjole SA for their December Black Christmas exhibition.

