San Antonio Artist 'Dingy Dave' Unveils Lil' Orlock Nosferatu Toy Just in Time for Gift Shopping Season

Got a vampire-loving boo? Then we've got the holiday gift for you.Local artist and lover of all things spooky David "Dingy Dave" Prieto has decided to enter the toy-making fray with his take on silent film icon Count Orlok offame. The 6 3/4-inch Lil' Orlock: The Insufferable One vinyl figure is all ears, teeth and fangs, as you'd expect, but has an additional surprise only revealed in the dark — it glows!"I always thought thathad a strong character design," Prieto said, "and I wanted to bring my vision of him into the vinyl world."To add the perfect finishing touch, Prieto teamed up with Black Moon Print's Zane Thomas to create retro-style packaging for Lil' Orlock that many collectors will be loath to open. A possible added bonus is putting a layer of plastic between the deadly little vampire and people's tasty, blood-filled fingers.Lil' Orlock is debuting in Anaheim, California, this weekend at Designer Con , where Prieto will be joined by San Anto's king of collectables, Aaron Moreno of Retroband , who's releasing new figures of his own. For any buyers gaga for Orlok that can't make it to Cali, the figure can also be snagged on Prieto's website for a cool $150.If that's too rich for you blood, Prieto has a few more affordable options, such as $30 Creature from the Black Lagoon magnets . But someone willing to go hog wild can drop a pretty penny on one of his original artworks, like his Hat Box Ghost statue, which will be on display at Híjole SA for their December Black Christmas exhibition.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.