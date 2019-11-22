San Antonio Artist 'Dingy Dave' Unveils Lil' Orlock Nosferatu Toy Just in Time for Gift Shopping Season

click to enlarge
Got a vampire-loving boo? Then we've got the holiday gift for you.
Local artist and lover of all things spooky David "Dingy Dave" Prieto has decided to enter the toy-making fray with his take on silent film icon Count Orlok of Nosferatu
fame. The 6 3/4-inch Lil' Orlock: The Insufferable One vinyl figure is all ears, teeth and fangs, as you'd expect, but has an additional surprise only revealed in the dark — it glows!
"I always thought that Nosferatu
had a strong character design," Prieto said, "and I wanted to bring my vision of him into the vinyl world."
To add the perfect finishing touch, Prieto teamed up with Black Moon Print's
Zane Thomas to create retro-style packaging
for Lil' Orlock that many collectors will be loath to open. A possible added bonus is putting a layer of plastic between the deadly little vampire and people's tasty, blood-filled fingers.



Lil' Orlock is debuting in Anaheim, California, this weekend at Designer Con
, where Prieto will be joined by San Anto's king of collectables, Aaron Moreno of Retroband
, who's releasing new figures
of his own. For any buyers gaga for Orlok that can't make it to Cali, the figure can also be snagged on Prieto's website
for a cool $150.
If that's too rich for you blood, Prieto has a few more affordable options, such as $30 Creature from the Black Lagoon magnets
. But someone willing to go hog wild can drop a pretty penny on one of his original artworks, like his Hat Box Ghost
statue, which will be on display at Híjole SA for their December Black Christmas
exhibition.
