Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 22, 2019

San Antonio Design Partners Isabel Moncada and Peter Glassford Showcase the Best of Mexico in Nave Coyote Pop-Up at the Pearl

Posted By on Fri, Nov 22, 2019 at 2:45 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE PEARL
  • Courtesy of The Pearl
What do you do with a vacant building in a booming shopping center? The Pearl's answer is to convert it into a rotating series of pop-up shops. Following pop-ups by local favorites Feliz Modern, Miron Crosby and Period Modern, something new is coming to the Diehlman Building on Black Friday: a showcase of Guadalajaran goods curated by designers Peter Glassford and Isabel Moncada.

The Nave Coyote pop up will be housed in the former location of Il Sogno from November 29 through January 6, 2020, smartly grabbing the space during the coveted holiday shopping season. A native of Guadalajara, Mexico, Moncada has worked with Glassford to select a wide array of goods to represent Mexico's booming design scene.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE PEARL
  • Courtesy of The Pearl
The hand-selected designers and brands include furniture by Mexa Design, ceramics by Piedra Fuego, textiles by Carla Fernāndez and more. Over the course of the pop-up, Nave Coyote will also host several events, including art openings on December 4 and 12, a trunk show by Cuata Jewelry on December 7 and a Christmas party on December 14.

Nave Coyote's weekly shop hours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.
Event Details Nave Coyote Pop Up
@ Diehlman Building
200 E. Grayson
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Nov. 29, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Wed., Dec. 4, 5-8 p.m., Sat., Dec. 7, 12-6 p.m., Thu., Dec. 12, 5-8 p.m., Sat., Dec. 14, 6-10 p.m., Tue., Dec. 17, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Mon., Jan. 6, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Price: Free
Special Events and Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Nave Coyote Pop Up

    Nave Coyote Pop Up @ Diehlman Building

    • Fri., Nov. 29, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Wed., Dec. 4, 5-8 p.m., Sat., Dec. 7, 12-6 p.m., Thu., Dec. 12, 5-8 p.m., Sat., Dec. 14, 6-10 p.m., Tue., Dec. 17, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Mon., Jan. 6, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gregg Popovich Once Took the Spurs to a Park in Sacramento to Rip Them a New One for Losing to the Kings Read More

  2. Fans Confused When Tim Duncan Steps Up as Head Coach, Not Becky Hammon, After Gregg Popovich Ejected During Spurs Game Read More

  3. Las Nuevas Tamaleras Returns for Its Annual Holiday Performance Read More

  4. Reality Bites: Comedian Lewis Black’s Had Enough of Selfish, Immature Politicians Running the Country Read More

  5. Good Gifting: Reduce Corporate Consumption and Support Local Artists By Shopping San Antonio’s Holiday Markets Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation