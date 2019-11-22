San Antonio Design Partners Isabel Moncada and Peter Glassford Showcase the Best of Mexico in Nave Coyote Pop-Up at the Pearl
What do you do with a vacant building in a booming shopping center? The Pearl's answer is to convert it into a rotating series of pop-up shops. Following pop-ups by local favorites Feliz Modern, Miron Crosby and Period Modern, something new is coming to the Diehlman Building on Black Friday: a showcase of Guadalajaran goods curated by designers Peter Glassford and Isabel Moncada.
The Nave Coyote pop up will be housed in the former location of Il Sogno from November 29 through January 6, 2020, smartly grabbing the space during the coveted holiday shopping season. A native of Guadalajara, Mexico, Moncada has worked with Glassford to select a wide array of goods to represent Mexico's booming design scene.
The hand-selected designers and brands include furniture by Mexa Design, ceramics by Piedra Fuego, textiles by Carla Fernāndez and more. Over the course of the pop-up, Nave Coyote will also host several events, including art openings on December 4 and 12, a trunk show by Cuata Jewelry on December 7 and a Christmas party on December 14.
Nave Coyote's weekly shop hours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.
