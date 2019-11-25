Email
Monday, November 25, 2019

Ballet San Antonio to Take Over the Tobin Center with Annual Rendition of The Nutcracker

Posted By on Mon, Nov 25, 2019 at 12:00 PM

Ballet San Antonio’s back with a beloved Christmas favorite, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker.

Even the least-cultured among us will recognize the ballet’s musical selections about sugar plums, snowflakes and princes, which will be played live by the San Antonio Symphony. Joining forces with Ballet SA’s professional corps of dancers is a cast of San Antonio area children, who will showcase our city’s emerging local talent. Plus, on December 4th you can take part in a special tea party performance while surrounded by the famous winter wonderland — a perfect way to kindle Christmas cheer.

$24.50-$129, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through December 8, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
