Monday, November 25, 2019
Christkindlmarkt Returns to New Braunfels for a German-Style Holiday Market, Celebration at Schlitterbahn Resort
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Nov 25, 2019 at 11:10 AM
click image
-
Facebook / Christkindlmarkt
Although this year's Wurstfest grounds were marred by a fire
, New Braunfels remains a hotspot for German-style celebrations. Texans near and far will be able to inaugurate the holiday season at the annual Christkindlmarkt, which will transform the Bavarian Halle at Schlitterbahn's resort into a Bavarian-inspired wintry wonderland.
The annual open-air market will feature over 80 vendors selling a variety of goods — everything from Christmas ornaments to homeopathic beauty products — as well as enough German food to feed an army of starved merrymakers.
click image
-
Facebook / Christkindlmarkt
Adult attendees can sip traditional Glühwein from Christkindlmarkt-branded boots
while enjoying German music and dancing, and excited youngsters have a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 6. The market's extra special guest is its annual Christkind, a local youth chosen to embody the traditional European gift-giver, who is often portrayed with long blonde locks and angelic wings.
Free, 5-9 p.m. Friday, December 6, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, December 7, Bavarian Halle at Schlitterbahn Resort, 212 W. Austin St., (830) 542-2020, christkindlmarktnbtx.org.
@ Bavarian Halle at Sclitterbahn Resort
212 W. Austin St.
New Braunfels,
TX
When: Fri., Dec. 6, 5-9 p.m. and Sat., Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
(830) 542-2020
Price:
Free
Free
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, Christmas, holiday season, Christkindlmarkt, shop local, gift shopping, New Braunfels, Schlitterbahn, Bavarian Halle, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.