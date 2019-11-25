Email
Monday, November 25, 2019

Christkindlmarkt Returns to New Braunfels for a German-Style Holiday Market, Celebration at Schlitterbahn Resort

Posted By on Mon, Nov 25, 2019 at 11:10 AM

Although this year's Wurstfest grounds were marred by a fire, New Braunfels remains a hotspot for German-style celebrations. Texans near and far will be able to inaugurate the holiday season at the annual Christkindlmarkt, which will transform the Bavarian Halle at Schlitterbahn's resort into a Bavarian-inspired wintry wonderland.

The annual open-air market will feature over 80 vendors selling a variety of goods — everything from Christmas ornaments to homeopathic beauty products — as well as enough German food to feed an army of starved merrymakers.
Adult attendees can sip traditional Glühwein from Christkindlmarkt-branded boots while enjoying German music and dancing, and excited youngsters have a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 6. The market's extra special guest is its annual Christkind, a local youth chosen to embody the traditional European gift-giver, who is often portrayed with long blonde locks and angelic wings.

Free, 5-9 p.m. Friday, December 6, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, December 7, Bavarian Halle at Schlitterbahn Resort, 212 W. Austin St., (830) 542-2020, christkindlmarktnbtx.org.
