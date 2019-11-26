Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Celebrate 30 Years of When Harry Met Sally with Special Screenings at San Antonio Theaters
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 4:23 PM
click to enlarge
-
Castle Rock Entertainment
Forget Santa: this December it's all about Sally. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the film that gave the world "I'll have what she's having!" — and to celebrate, classic rom com When Harry Met Sally
is returning to theaters for two days of screenings in theaters across the country.
The endlessly quotable film stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal as two former college classmates who reconnect after many years, but insist on keeping their relationship platonic. Of course, it wouldn't be a rom com if that stayed the case — try as they might to be "just friends," the pair ends up romantically intertwined.
On both Sunday and Tuesday, When Harry Met Sally
will play at 4 p.m. at the Regal Live Oak 18
, Regal Huebner Oaks Stadium 14
and Regal Cielo Vista 18
theaters and at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Santikos Silverado 16
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, movie, screening, film, When Harry Met Sally, Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan, classic, Fathom Events, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.