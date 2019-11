Celebrate 30 Years of When Harry Met Sally with Special Screenings at San Antonio Theaters

Forget Santa: this December it's all about Sally. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the film that gave the world "I'll have what she's having!" — and to celebrate, classic rom comis returning to theaters for two days of screenings in theaters across the country.The endlessly quotable film stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal as two former college classmates who reconnect after many years, but insist on keeping their relationship platonic. Of course, it wouldn't be a rom com if that stayed the case — try as they might to be "just friends," the pair ends up romantically intertwined.On both Sunday and Tuesday,will play at 4 p.m. at the Regal Live Oak 18 Regal Huebner Oaks Stadium 14 and Regal Cielo Vista 18 theaters and at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Santikos Silverado 16

