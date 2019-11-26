Grab Some Artsy Fartsy Holiday Gifts at the 3rd Annual Museum Store Sunday in San Antonio

Between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, day-of-the-week themed holiday shopping discounts sure have proliferated. Art institutions across the nation have decided to get a piece of the action with Museum Store Sunday, which this weekend will mark its third year.In San Antonio, four museums are offering Museum Store Sunday discounts: the McNay Art Museum, San Antonio Museum of Art, Briscoe Western Art Museum and Witte Museum. Each will mark down its range of gifts and souvenirs so holiday shoppers can get extra bang for their buck, especially if they’re already museum members.All four museums are offering 10% discounts off the top of non-members' entire purchases. While SAMA, the McNay and the Witte up the percentage to 20% off for members, the Briscoe is giving members 30% off. Some exclusions apply at each store.SAMA, the Briscoe and the Witte will celebrate Museum Store Sunday during regular operating hours, but the McNay's museum store will open an hour earlier than usual — at 11 a.m. — to give prospective shoppers more browsing time.

