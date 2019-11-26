Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Grab Some Artsy Fartsy Holiday Gifts at the 3rd Annual Museum Store Sunday in San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 12:57 PM

click image FACEBOOK / MCNAY ART MUSEUM
  • Facebook / McNay Art Museum
Between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, day-of-the-week themed holiday shopping discounts sure have proliferated. Art institutions across the nation have decided to get a piece of the action with Museum Store Sunday, which this weekend will mark its third year.

In San Antonio, four museums are offering Museum Store Sunday discounts: the McNay Art Museum, San Antonio Museum of Art, Briscoe Western Art Museum and Witte Museum. Each will mark down its range of gifts and souvenirs so holiday shoppers can get extra bang for their buck, especially if they’re already museum members.

All four museums are offering 10% discounts off the top of non-members' entire purchases. While SAMA, the McNay and the Witte up the percentage to 20% off for members, the Briscoe is giving members 30% off. Some exclusions apply at each store.

SAMA, the Briscoe and the Witte will celebrate Museum Store Sunday during regular operating hours, but the McNay's museum store will open an hour earlier than usual — at 11 a.m. — to give prospective shoppers more browsing time.



Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Christkindlmarkt Returns to New Braunfels for a German-Style Holiday Market, Celebration at Schlitterbahn Resort Read More

  2. John Cleese's San Antonio Appearance Has Been Cancelled Read More

  3. Theatergoers Can Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner and a Movie at Alamo Drafthouse on Thursday Read More

  4. Ballet San Antonio to Take Over the Tobin Center with Annual Rendition of The Nutcracker Read More

  5. Gregg Popovich Once Took the Spurs to a Park in Sacramento to Rip Them a New One for Losing to the Kings Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation