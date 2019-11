Nine Ways to Spend Black Friday in San Antonio that Don't Involve Getting Trampled at the Mall

Not everyone is starry-eyed at the idea of Black Friday deals and the stampedes that come along with them. For anyone loath to brave the hordes of ravenous shoppers on Friday, we've rounded up nine alternative ways to spend the day.San Antonio's local theaters have already launched this year's Christmas-themed programming, most of which is running through the end of December. To replace post-turkey malaise with a holiday spring in your step, you can choose from the Austen-inspiredat the Classic (), a musical adaptation of the 2003 Will Ferrell filmat the Public (), Dickensian classicat the Woodlawn () or local favorite Las Nuevas Tamaleras at Our Lady of the Lake University's Thiry Auditorium ().Another holiday classic on the docket is Ballet San Antonio's annual production of Tchaikovsky's beloved Christmas balletat the Tobin Center (). Our fair city's local dance company may fly a bit under the radar, but make no mistake: their performances are top notch.Seeking mirth but not yet feeling the Christmas spirit? The Blind Tiger Comedy Club is hosting Austin-based comedy duo The McCuewans, a fictional evangelical couple dreamed up by Mike Wiebe and Avery Moore who are here to make you LOL — Love Our Lord, that is (). For those seeking more typical stand-up fare, actor and comedian Bret Ernst is doing two shows at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club ().Low on cash? Catch a free screening of beloved Macaulay Culkin vehicleat Travis Park courtesy of Slab Cinema. As an added bonus, the movie night is tied in with H-E-B's annual Christmas tree lighting ().Macy's Day Parade Schmacy's Schmay Schmarade! Forget the giant balloons and shivering Broadway performers dancing on New York's streets and enjoy a floating light show on the river downtown instead ().

