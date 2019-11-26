Nine Ways to Spend Black Friday in San Antonio that Don't Involve Getting Trampled at the Mall

click image
-
Facebook / Eventbrite for Organizers
Not everyone is starry-eyed at the idea of Black Friday deals and the stampedes that come along with them. For anyone loath to brave the hordes of ravenous shoppers on Friday, we've rounded up nine alternative ways to spend the day.
Theater
click to enlarge
San Antonio's local theaters have already launched this year's Christmas-themed programming, most of which is running through the end of December. To replace post-turkey malaise with a holiday spring in your step, you can choose from the Austen-inspired Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
at the Classic ($19-$34, 8 p.m., 1924 Fredericksburg Rd., classictheeatre.org
), a musical adaptation of the 2003 Will Ferrell film Elf
at the Public ($20-$40, 7:30 p.m., 800 W. Ashby Pl., thepublicsa.org
), Dickensian classic A Christmas Carol
at the Woodlawn ($18-$30, 7:30 p.m., 1920 Fredericksburg Rd., woodlawntheatre.org
) or local favorite Las Nuevas Tamaleras
at Our Lady of the Lake University's Thiry Auditorium ($15-$25, 8 p.m., 411 S.W. 24th St., lastamaleras.com
).
The Nutcracker
click to enlarge
Another holiday classic on the docket is Ballet San Antonio's annual production of Tchaikovsky's beloved Christmas ballet The Nutcracker
at the Tobin Center ($24.50-$129, 7:30 p.m., 100 Auditorium Cir., tobincenter.org
). Our fair city's local dance company may fly a bit under the radar, but make no mistake: their performances are top notch.
Just in it for the Laughs
click image
-
Facebook / The Blind Tiger Comedy Club
Seeking mirth but not yet feeling the Christmas spirit? The Blind Tiger Comedy Club is hosting Austin-based comedy duo The McCuewans, a fictional evangelical couple dreamed up by Mike Wiebe and Avery Moore who are here to make you LOL — Love Our Lord, that is (Pay What You Can, 10 p.m., 902 N.E. Loop 410, blindtigercomedyclub.com
). For those seeking more typical stand-up fare, actor and comedian Bret Ernst is doing two shows at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club ($17-$27, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m., 618 N.W. Loop 410, improvtx.com/sanantonio
).
Movie Night
click to enlarge
-
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
Low on cash? Catch a free screening of beloved Macaulay Culkin vehicle Home Alone
at Travis Park courtesy of Slab Cinema. As an added bonus, the movie night is tied in with H-E-B's annual Christmas tree lighting (Free, 6 p.m., 301 E. Travis St., travisparksa.com
).
Go Big or Go Home
click image
-
Facebook / Eventbrite for Organizers
Macy's Day Parade Schmacy's Schmay Schmarade! Forget the giant balloons and shivering Broadway performers dancing on New York's streets and enjoy a floating light show on the river downtown instead ($18-$28, 5-10 p.m., various locations on the River Walk, thesanantonioriverwalk.com
).
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.