San Antonio Tattoo Studio Giving Free, Discounted Ink as Part of Toy Drive

Locals looking to give back to the community can do so, and get some ink in the process.The Platinum Tattoos & Body Piercing location at Evers Road and Loop 410 is holding a Toy4Tats promotion where customers are encouraged to donate new, unopened toys worth at least $20 before tax. Toys collected will be given to children in need this holiday season.The studio will give credit for each toy donated (but just one tattoo per session), essentially giving toy-donating customers a $60 tattoo for free. The shop will offer an $80 discount to any to donor who wants to get a tattoo priced above $100.If you're unable to make time to get your tattoo before the promotion ends on December 31, the studio will honor the special for a year.The receipt for the toy is required to take advantage of the promotion. More details about the Toy4Tats promotion can be found here

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.