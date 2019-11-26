Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

San Antonio Tattoo Studio Giving Free, Discounted Ink as Part of Toy Drive

Posted By on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 12:13 PM

GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
Locals looking to give back to the community can do so, and get some ink in the process.

The Platinum Tattoos & Body Piercing location at Evers Road and Loop 410 is holding a Toy4Tats promotion where customers are encouraged to donate new, unopened toys worth at least $20 before tax. Toys collected will be given to children in need this holiday season.

The studio will give credit for each toy donated (but just one tattoo per session), essentially giving toy-donating customers a $60 tattoo for free. The shop will offer an $80 discount to any to donor who wants to get a tattoo priced above $100.

If you're unable to make time to get your tattoo before the promotion ends on December 31, the studio will honor the special for a year.



The receipt for the toy is required to take advantage of the promotion. More details about the Toy4Tats promotion can be found here.
Location Details Platinum Tattoos & Body Piercing
5545 Northwest Loop 410 103 B
Leon Valley
San Antonio, TX
(210) 682-5239
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Christkindlmarkt Returns to New Braunfels for a German-Style Holiday Market, Celebration at Schlitterbahn Resort Read More

  2. John Cleese's San Antonio Appearance Has Been Cancelled Read More

  3. Ballet San Antonio to Take Over the Tobin Center with Annual Rendition of The Nutcracker Read More

  4. Gregg Popovich Once Took the Spurs to a Park in Sacramento to Rip Them a New One for Losing to the Kings Read More

  5. Theatergoers Can Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner and a Movie at Alamo Drafthouse on Thursday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation