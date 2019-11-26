Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Theatergoers Can Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner and a Movie at Alamo Drafthouse on Thursday

Posted By on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 9:59 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE
  • Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse
Oven on the fritz right before the holiday? Alamo Drafthouse has got you, fam.

With any movie ticket purchase made for Thursday, November 28 at local Drafthouse theaters, you can add a special Thanksgiving dinner for $20. The meal includes herb roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes with sage gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, a dinner roll and pecan pie with whipped cream for dessert.

If you order an extra plate, Drafthouse employees will also be happy to wrap it up to go so that you can still enjoy the tradition of turkey day leftovers.

The only catch is that moviegoers need to decide whether they want the dinner when buying their tickets — although some turkey dinners will be available to order off the menu at each theater, supplies are very limited.



Unsure what film would best accompany a Thanksgiving meal? At San Antonio's three Drafthouse theaters, filmgoers can choose from Frozen II, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Ford V Ferrari, Knives Out, Queen & Slim, The Last Waltz (only at Park North) and 21 Bridges (only at Westlakes).

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Christkindlmarkt Returns to New Braunfels for a German-Style Holiday Market, Celebration at Schlitterbahn Resort Read More

  2. John Cleese's San Antonio Appearance Has Been Cancelled Read More

  3. Gregg Popovich Once Took the Spurs to a Park in Sacramento to Rip Them a New One for Losing to the Kings Read More

  4. Ballet San Antonio to Take Over the Tobin Center with Annual Rendition of The Nutcracker Read More

  5. Las Nuevas Tamaleras Returns for Its Annual Holiday Performance Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation