Theatergoers Can Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner and a Movie at Alamo Drafthouse on Thursday

Oven on the fritz right before the holiday? Alamo Drafthouse has got you, fam.With any movie ticket purchase made for Thursday, November 28 at local Drafthouse theaters, you can add a special Thanksgiving dinner for $20. The meal includes herb roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes with sage gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, a dinner roll and pecan pie with whipped cream for dessert.If you order an extra plate, Drafthouse employees will also be happy to wrap it up to go so that you can still enjoy the tradition of turkey day leftovers.The only catch is that moviegoers need to decide whether they want the dinner when buying their tickets — although some turkey dinners will be available to order off the menu at each theater, supplies are very limited.Unsure what film would best accompany a Thanksgiving meal? At San Antonio's three Drafthouse theaters, filmgoers can choose from(only at Park North) and(only at Westlakes).

