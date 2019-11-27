Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Get Into the Holiday Spirit with a Free Screening of Home Alone at Travis Park
By Rhyma Castillo
Wed, Nov 27, 2019
The holidays are just around the corner, which means it’s time to revisit that cherished Christmas classic Home Alone
. If you’re willing to bundle up the kids for an outdoor flick downtown, you can catch the ’90s hit in Travis Park right after H-E-B’s official Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Sounds like an unforgettable family night, right? After all, who could forget angel-faced Kevin McCallister unleashing holiday hell on ill-intentioned bandits? Oh, that’s right — his family. His own family forgot about him. Poor Kevin.
Free, Friday, Nov. 29, 6 p.m., Travis Park, 301 E. Travis St., (210) 207-3677, travisparksa.com.
