Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Get Into the Holiday Spirit with a Free Screening of Home Alone at Travis Park

Posted By on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge ]20TH CENTURY FOX HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • ]20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
The holidays are just around the corner, which means it’s time to revisit that cherished Christmas classic Home Alone. If you’re willing to bundle up the kids for an outdoor flick downtown, you can catch the ’90s hit in Travis Park right after H-E-B’s official Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Sounds like an unforgettable family night, right? After all, who could forget angel-faced Kevin McCallister unleashing holiday hell on ill-intentioned bandits? Oh, that’s right — his family. His own family forgot about him. Poor Kevin.

Free, Friday, Nov. 29, 6 p.m., Travis Park, 301 E. Travis St., (210) 207-3677, travisparksa.com.
Event Details Home Alone
@ Travis Park
301 E. Travis St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Nov. 29, 6 p.m.
Price: Free
Movies
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Home Alone

    Staff Pick
    Home Alone @ Travis Park

    • Fri., Nov. 29, 6 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Theatergoers Can Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner and a Movie at Alamo Drafthouse on Thursday Read More

  2. Nine Ways to Spend Black Friday in San Antonio that Don't Involve Getting Trampled at the Mall Read More

  3. Ballet San Antonio to Take Over the Tobin Center with Annual Rendition of The Nutcracker Read More

  4. San Antonio Tattoo Studio Giving Free, Discounted Ink as Part of Toy Drive Read More

  5. Gregg Popovich Once Took the Spurs to a Park in Sacramento to Rip Them a New One for Losing to the Kings Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation