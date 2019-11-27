Email
Wednesday, November 27, 2019

John Leguizamo to Return to San Antonio for Encore Performance of Latin History for Morons

Posted By on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 2:10 PM

Not counting his role as a lispy megalonyx in the animated Ice Age franchise, actor and comedian John Leguizamo has reprised only one movie character in a sequel during his 35-year career — Aurelio from the 2017 action flick John Wick: Chapter 2. That’s surprising, since a common reaction to seeing John Leguizamo in a film is to want more John Leguizamo. OK, so maybe we really don’t want a Super Mario Bros. 2, but we’re all in for a second helping of Chi-Chi from To Wong Foo.

Leguizamo gets a chance to jump back into a familiar non-screen role when he gives San Antonio fans an encore performance of his Tony-nominated, one-man Broadway show Latin History for Morons. Admittedly, he’s playing himself, albeit a much more bookish version. Latin History for Morons, which sold-out its first show at the Majestic this past summer, features Leguizamo as a professor with a mission: to squeeze 3,000 years of Latin history into a single, 90-minute lesson — “from conquistadores to cumbia” and “Montezuma to menudo.”

Make sure you’re paying attention, or he just might send you to detención.

$39.50-$110.50, Monday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Mon., Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $39.50-$110.50
Theater and Comedy
