John Leguizamo to Return to San Antonio for Encore Performance of Latin History for Morons

Not counting his role as a lispy megalonyx in the animatedfranchise, actor and comedian John Leguizamo has reprised only one movie character in a sequel during his 35-year career — Aurelio from the 2017 action flick. That’s surprising, since a common reaction to seeing John Leguizamo in a film is to want more John Leguizamo. OK, so maybe we really don’t want a Super Mario Bros. 2, but we’re all in for a second helping of Chi-Chi fromLeguizamo gets a chance to jump back into a familiar non-screen role when he gives San Antonio fans an encore performance of his Tony-nominated, one-man Broadway show. Admittedly, he’s playing himself, albeit a much more bookish version., which sold-out its first show at the Majestic this past summer, features Leguizamo as a professor with a mission: to squeeze 3,000 years of Latin history into a single, 90-minute lesson — “from conquistadores to cumbia” and “Montezuma to menudo.”Make sure you’re paying attention, or he just might send you to detención.

