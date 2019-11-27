Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Kawhi Leonard to Return to the AT&T Center When the Spurs Take on the Los Angeles Clippers

Posted By on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 7:00 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / LACLIPPERS
  • Instagram / laclippers
After being traded from the Spurs and leading the Raptors to their first title in Toronto, Kawhi Leonard’s health continues to be a topic of discussion in the NBA. The league recently fined Leonard’s latest team, the Los Angeles Clippers, $50,000 for statements “that were inconsistent with Leonard’s health.” The two-time Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year looked pretty healthy on Halloween, dropping 38 points on his former team in a contested win against the Spurs.

Leonard returns to San Antonio for the first time since his triumph in the Finals, widely regarded as the best basketball player on the planet.

Although high-profile Spurs fans like Shea Serrano and Skip Bayless have moved on and “forgiven” him, he’ll likely face a contentious crowd, at least through the first quarter. As anyone who was in the stands for Leonard’s raucous return last season can attest, there will be boos.

$50-$1,816, Friday, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
Event Details Spurs vs. Clippers
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $50-$1,816
Buy Tickets
Sports
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Spurs vs. Clippers

    Staff Pick
    Spurs vs. Clippers @ AT&T Center

    • Fri., Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m. $50-$1,816
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Theatergoers Can Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner and a Movie at Alamo Drafthouse on Thursday Read More

  2. Nine Ways to Spend Black Friday in San Antonio that Don't Involve Getting Trampled at the Mall Read More

  3. Ballet San Antonio to Take Over the Tobin Center with Annual Rendition of The Nutcracker Read More

  4. San Antonio Tattoo Studio Giving Free, Discounted Ink as Part of Toy Drive Read More

  5. Gregg Popovich Once Took the Spurs to a Park in Sacramento to Rip Them a New One for Losing to the Kings Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation