Kawhi Leonard to Return to the AT&T Center When the Spurs Take on the Los Angeles Clippers

After being traded from the Spurs and leading the Raptors to their first title in Toronto, Kawhi Leonard’s health continues to be a topic of discussion in the NBA. The league recently fined Leonard’s latest team, the Los Angeles Clippers, $50,000 for statements “that were inconsistent with Leonard’s health.” The two-time Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year looked pretty healthy on Halloween, dropping 38 points on his former team in a contested win against the Spurs.
Leonard returns to San Antonio for the first time since his triumph in the Finals, widely regarded as the best basketball player on the planet.
Although high-profile Spurs fans like Shea Serrano and Skip Bayless have moved on and “forgiven” him, he’ll likely face a contentious crowd, at least through the first quarter. As anyone who was in the stands for Leonard’s raucous return last season can attest, there will be boos.
$50-$1,816, Friday, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$50-$1,816
