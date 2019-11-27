Email
Wednesday, November 27, 2019

The DoSeum Hosts Adults-Only ReDo Holiday Event

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, there are countless things to get excited about — not the least of which is The DoSeum’s upcoming ReDo holiday event. Offering a rare opportunity for you (and your friends, family, and/or coworkers) to take a recess from gift shopping, decompress from the madness, embrace the holiday spirit... and leave the kids at home for the night, The DoSeum is opening its doors to a 21+ crowd for some good ol’ festive fun.

Transforming a space traditionally designed to entertain and educate kids into an “adult playground,” this event will be a continuation of The DoSeum’s ReDo event series for which proceeds will fund camp scholarships and underwriting for admission, Title 1 Field experiences, and PD programs for Educators. Each ReDo event features a different theme and offers complimentary adult beverages, delicious bites from local eateries, fun photo opportunities, activities, music, and full access to explore and experience the incredible DoSeum exhibits.

This year’s holiday-inspired event will be presented by Shiner Beers and will embody the theme of Classic Holiday Movies! Taking place Saturday, December 6, from 7 to 9:30 PM, attendees are invited to get jolly and nostalgic while sipping on cheer-filled cocktails, partaking in activities guaranteed to unleash the child within, and re-watch classic flicks like The Grinch, Elf, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and more! All the while, adults are invited to gallivant around the museum exploring fun exhibits like “Little Town” — a mock, child-sized city complete with a Whataburger Food Truck, a pint-sized H-E-B, and a brand NEW Bubble Bath Car Wash installation, “Big Outdoors” — a massive wooden jungle gym equipped with a huge slide, and The DoSeum’s two exclusive and absolutely captivating “Artist in Residence” showcases featuring Amada Miller’s “Making Scents of Outer Space” and Mark Menjivar’s “Birding The Doseum.”

The holidays bring out the kid in everyone, and ReDo at The Doseum is the perfect atmosphere to get in touch with yours. Tickets are $35— a steal to engage in a night of jolly festivus AND benefit a worthy cause. Don’t be a Grinch and grab yours today!

