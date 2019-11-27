TPR to Screen Holiday Classic The Thin Man at Santikos Bijou

There may be no film more festive thanSure, there are more touching tales of the values of yuletide season, but how many of them feature William Powell shooting the ornaments off his Christmas tree while Myrna Loy looks on unimpressed in a fur coat? Chronicling a retired private detective and his wife as they get pulled back in to solve a mysterious disappearance,is a boozy, witty romp from start to finish.The 1934 classic movie is set to hit the big screen again at the Bijou theater this holiday season, 85 years after its first premiere, thanks to TPR Cinema Tuesdays’ annual event Joyce’s Choice, which features a hand-picked holiday flick from Texas Public Radio’s CEO.Don’t let the age of the film (or the theater) fool you, though —still feels as fresh as the Bijou’s new leather seats.

