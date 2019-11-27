Email
Wednesday, November 27, 2019

TPR to Screen Holiday Classic The Thin Man at Santikos Bijou

click to enlarge WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
There may be no film more festive than The Thin Man.

Sure, there are more touching tales of the values of yuletide season, but how many of them feature William Powell shooting the ornaments off his Christmas tree while Myrna Loy looks on unimpressed in a fur coat? Chronicling a retired private detective and his wife as they get pulled back in to solve a mysterious disappearance, The Thin Man is a boozy, witty romp from start to finish.

The 1934 classic movie is set to hit the big screen again at the Bijou theater this holiday season, 85 years after its first premiere, thanks to TPR Cinema Tuesdays’ annual event Joyce’s Choice, which features a hand-picked holiday flick from Texas Public Radio’s CEO.

Don’t let the age of the film (or the theater) fool you, though — The Thin Man still feels as fresh as the Bijou’s new leather seats.



$10-$15, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m., Santikos Bijou, 4522 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 614-8977, tpr.org/topic/tpr-cinema-tuesdays.
The Thin Man
Santikos Bijou
4522 Fredericksburg Rd.
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $10-$15
Movies
  • The Thin Man

    Staff Pick
    The Thin Man @ Santikos Bijou

    • Tue., Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. $10-$15
    • Buy Tickets

