Broadway Spoof Spamilton: An American Parody is Coming to the Empire Theatre Early Next Year

Miss out on Hamilton
tickets when it came to town
last May? Next month, you can see what may be the next best thing at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre — Spamilton: An American Parody
.
Written by Forbidden Broadway
's Gerard Alessandrini, Spamilton
lampoons Lin Manuel Miranda's beloved hip-hop musical, although the Tony Award-winning founding father biopic is hardly its only target. From Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals to beloved stars like Patti Lupone, no aspect of Broadway culture is neglected in Alessandrini's latest spoof.
Originally slated for just 18 performances at New York's Triad Theatre, Spamilton
instead stayed for nine months. Presciently, in his review
of the Triad production for The Hollywood Reporter
Frank Scheck noted that the satire "is so infectiously fun that it could easily run as long as its inspiration."
Three years later, Spamilton
is traipsing across the nation on the coattails of Hamilton
's 2019 touring production. Unlike Hamilton
, however, ticket prices for Spamilton
are unlikely to skyrocket — theatergoers should be able to enjoy performances for $69 a seat.
Speaking of which, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 6.
$69, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sundays January 14-26, 2020, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
