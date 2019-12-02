Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 2, 2019

Broadway Spoof Spamilton: An American Parody is Coming to the Empire Theatre Early Next Year

Posted By on Mon, Dec 2, 2019 at 3:15 PM

click image FACEBOOK / SPAMILTON
  • Facebook / Spamilton
Miss out on Hamilton tickets when it came to town last May? Next month, you can see what may be the next best thing at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre — Spamilton: An American Parody.

Written by Forbidden Broadway's Gerard Alessandrini, Spamilton lampoons Lin Manuel Miranda's beloved hip-hop musical, although the Tony Award-winning founding father biopic is hardly its only target. From Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals to beloved stars like Patti Lupone, no aspect of Broadway culture is neglected in Alessandrini's latest spoof.

click image FACEBOOK / SPAMILTON
  • Facebook / Spamilton
Originally slated for just 18 performances at New York's Triad Theatre, Spamilton instead stayed for nine months. Presciently, in his review of the Triad production for The Hollywood Reporter Frank Scheck noted that the satire "is so infectiously fun that it could easily run as long as its inspiration."

Three years later, Spamilton is traipsing across the nation on the coattails of Hamilton's 2019 touring production. Unlike Hamilton, however, ticket prices for Spamilton are unlikely to skyrocket — theatergoers should be able to enjoy performances for $69 a seat.



Speaking of which, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 6.

$69, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sundays January 14-26, 2020, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
Event Details Spamilton: An American Parody
@ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
226 N. St. Mary's
San Antonio, TX
When: Tuesdays-Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., Fridays, 8 p.m., Saturdays, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sundays, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Continues through Jan. 26
Price: $69
Theater
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Spamilton: An American Parody

    Spamilton: An American Parody @ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

    • Tuesdays-Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., Fridays, 8 p.m., Saturdays, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sundays, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Continues through Jan. 26 $69

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Fans Suspicious of Potential Trade After DeMar DeRozan Clears His Instagram, Dejounte Murray Unfollows Spurs Account Read More

  2. John Leguizamo to Return to San Antonio for Encore Performance of Latin History for Morons Read More

  3. TPR to Screen Holiday Classic The Thin Man at Santikos Bijou Read More

  4. Celebrate 30 Years of When Harry Met Sally with Special Screenings at San Antonio Theaters Read More

  5. Get Your News Straight from the Horse's Mouth at Texas Monthly Live This Wednesday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation