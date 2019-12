Broadway Spoof Spamilton: An American Parody is Coming to the Empire Theatre Early Next Year

Miss out ontickets when it came to town last May? Next month, you can see what may be the next best thing at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre —Written by's Gerard Alessandrini,lampoons Lin Manuel Miranda's beloved hip-hop musical, although the Tony Award-winning founding father biopic is hardly its only target. From Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals to beloved stars like Patti Lupone, no aspect of Broadway culture is neglected in Alessandrini's latest spoof.Originally slated for just 18 performances at New York's Triad Theatre,instead stayed for nine months. Presciently, in his review of the Triad production forFrank Scheck noted that the satire "is so infectiously fun that it could easily run as long as its inspiration."Three years later,is traipsing across the nation on the coattails of's 2019 touring production. Unlike, however, ticket prices forare unlikely to skyrocket — theatergoers should be able to enjoy performances for $69 a seat.Speaking of which, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 6.

