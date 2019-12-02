Catch a Screening of Whimsical Romantic Comedy Amélie at Poetic Republic Coffee Co. This Week

click to enlarge
This fall, San Antonio bibliophiles got a new spot to hang in Southtown: Poetic Republic, a coffeehouse and bookstore
on South Presa that opened in late August. In a move fitting for an espresso-scented nerd-haven such as this, Poetic Republic launched a Foreign Film Series in November with Laura Esquivel's Como agua para chocolate
.
On Wednesday, the film series returns with beloved romantic comedy Amélie.
Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Delicatessen
, The City of Lost Children
), Amélie
tells the story of its titular protagonist, a shy waitress with an overactive imagination developed during her isolated childhood. When she finds a mysterious box in her wall, Amélie vows to reunite it with its original owner, sparking a personal quest to spread joy in the world around her.
The film's magical realism and Amélie's pre-manic pixie dream girl whimsicality grabbed the attention of audiences worldwide, making the movie an instant cult classic. Amélie
also racked up its fair share of awards, including Best Film at the European Film Awards, the BAFTA for Best Original Screenplay as well as five Oscar noms.
Although the next entry hasn't yet been announced, Poetic Republic's Foreign Film Series should continue monthly in 2020.
Free, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, Poetic Republic Coffee Co., 2330 S. Presa St., poeticrepubliccoffee.com.
@ Poetic Republic Coffee Co.
2330 S Presa St.
Southtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Wed., Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m.
Price:
Free
