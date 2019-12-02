Email
Monday, December 2, 2019

Get Your News Straight from the Horse's Mouth at Texas Monthly Live This Wednesday

Posted By on Mon, Dec 2, 2019 at 12:34 PM

click image TWITTER / @MEMORIALNEWS
  • Twitter / @MemorialNews
Why read the news in print or online when you can have it told to you in person? Texas Monthly has eschewed the web and the printed page alike for its new live series, where audiences can hear stories directly from the authors that wrote them.

Now in its second season, Texas Monthly Live is a staged version of "the National Magazine of Texas" hosted by David Courtney — a.k.a. advice columnist The Texanist — that showcases its most recognizable authors with live readings of their work. Each writer presents a six- to 10-minute story enhanced by projected images and video plus a score written and performed by Carrie Rodriguez. While some authors stick to their greatest hits, others present stories that have yet to be read — or heard — by the public.

On Wednesday, Texas Monthly Live will conclude its 2019 series of performances with a finale at the Witte Museum. Included on the docket are Texas Monthly executive editor Mimi Schwartz, Brownsville: Stories author Oscar Cásares and award-winning reporter and columnist Skip Hollandsworth, who recently garnered a whole new fanbase after a few shout-outs on the mega-popular true crime podcast My Favorite Murder.

$20-$30, 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, Witte Museum, 3801 Broadway St., (210) 357-1900, texasmonthly.com.
Event Details Texas Monthly Live
@ Witte Museum
3801 Broadway
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., Dec. 4, 7-8:30 p.m.
Price: $20-$30
Related Events

  • Texas Monthly Live

    Texas Monthly Live @ Witte Museum

    • Wed., Dec. 4, 7-8:30 p.m. $20-$30
    • Buy Tickets

