Get Your News Straight from the Horse's Mouth at Texas Monthly Live This Wednesday

Why read the news in print or online when you can have it told to you in person?has eschewed the web and the printed page alike for its new live series, where audiences can hear stories directly from the authors that wrote them.Now in its second season,is a staged version of "the National Magazine of Texas" hosted by David Courtney — a.k.a. advice columnist The Texanist — that showcases its most recognizable authors with live readings of their work. Each writer presents a six- to 10-minute story enhanced by projected images and video plus a score written and performed by Carrie Rodriguez. While some authors stick to their greatest hits, others present stories that have yet to be read — or heard — by the public.On Wednesday,will conclude its 2019 series of performances with a finale at the Witte Museum. Included on the docket areexecutive editor Mimi Schwartz,author Oscar Cásares and award-winning reporter and columnist Skip Hollandsworth, who recently garnered a whole new fanbase after a few shout-outs on the mega-popular true crime podcast

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.