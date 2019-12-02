River of Lights to Illuminate the Museum Reach During Holiday Event This Saturday
By Trevor Flynn
on Mon, Dec 2, 2019 at 4:01 PM
River of Lights, San Antonio's annual spectacle of holiday brilliance, is back for another year of luminous brilliance. On Saturday, the annual aquatic parade of holiday barges returns to the river and its trademark LED Christmas tree light show will once again grace the lock and dam.
This year's yuletide festivities make for a fitting end to the San Antonio River Authority's celebration of the Museum Reach's 10th anniversary. The 1.3 mile extension of the River Walk will be alight with holiday cheer, food trucks, a holiday concert stage and free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. This year attendees can also decorate cookies or take a picture inside a giant snow globe.
The San Antonio Museum of Art is also getting into the holiday spirit, offering free admission from 4-8 p.m. for anyone who'd rather watch the barges
from the stretch of river behind the museum (200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, samuseum.org
). Alternatively, visitors uninterested in the twinkling lights on the river can dive into family-friendly art activities
instead and make Steampunk collages and traditional Victorian angel ornaments inspired by SAMA's "Victorian Radicals" exhibition.
Free, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 510 Brooklyn Ave., (210) 227-1373, sara-tx.org.
