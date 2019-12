Comedian Ali Wong Is Bringing The Milk and Money Tour to San Antonio Next Year

Another A-list stand-up is headed in San Antonio's direction.Ali Wong — comedian, actress, mother and person partly responsible for our nation's reinvigorated obsession with Keanu Reeves — has snuck a bevy of stand-up dates into her busy Hollywood schedule, hitting up cities around the nation since February of this year.In 2020, San Antonians will finally get the chance to see thestar live at the Majestic Theatre on March 14. The Milk and Money Tourfollows up her Netflix specialsandboth of which she filmed while pregnant.However, Wong is decidedly fetus-free for this series of dates. According to Rice University's student paper the, this allowed the comedian to lean into her "unashamed sexuality and unabashed vulgarity," so don't be surprised if she flashes San Anto from the stage.Taking a page from Dave Chappelle's book, Wong's set will be gadget-free. Audience members will be required to lock their smartphones into special Yondr anti-tech pouches for the duration of the show.Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 6, and Wong fans may need to park themselves at a computer in a timely manner — her stand-up shows have been known to sell out in minutes.

