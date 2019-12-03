Email
Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Comedian Ali Wong Is Bringing The Milk and Money Tour to San Antonio Next Year

Posted By on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 10:23 AM

click image FACEBOOK / ALI WONG
  • Facebook / Ali Wong
Another A-list stand-up is headed in San Antonio's direction.

Ali Wong — comedian, actress, mother and person partly responsible for our nation's reinvigorated obsession with Keanu Reeves — has snuck a bevy of stand-up dates into her busy Hollywood schedule, hitting up cities around the nation since February of this year.

In 2020, San Antonians will finally get the chance to see the Always Be My Maybe star live at the Majestic Theatre on March 14. The Milk and Money Tour follows up her Netflix specials Baby Cobra and Hard-Knock Wife, both of which she filmed while pregnant.

However, Wong is decidedly fetus-free for this series of dates. According to Rice University's student paper the Rice Thresher, this allowed the comedian to lean into her "unashamed sexuality and unabashed vulgarity," so don't be surprised if she flashes San Anto from the stage.



Taking a page from Dave Chappelle's book, Wong's set will be gadget-free. Audience members will be required to lock their smartphones into special Yondr anti-tech pouches for the duration of the show.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 6, and Wong fans may need to park themselves at a computer in a timely manner — her stand-up shows have been known to sell out in minutes.

$49.50-$119.50, 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details Ali Wong: The Milk and Money Tour
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., March 14, 7 p.m.
Price: $49.50-$119.50
Theater
Map

