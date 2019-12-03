Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Famed Comedian Jerry Seinfeld Performing Two Sets at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre This Friday
By Daniel Conrad
on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 8:00 AM
Boy, these pretzels are making us thirsty — for more Jerry Seinfeld bits, that is.
Lucky for us, the famed comedian is bringing his latest stand-up tour to San Antonio just in time for the Festivus season.
Whether you’ve been binging his eponymous ’90s sitcom or wrapping up the latest season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
, chances are you’re familiar with the comedian’s classic jokes. He’s not shy about playing the hits, and says as much on his Emmy-nominated Netflix show, but that’s because there’s a reason that they’re hits.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are running low and pricing high at press time, but anyone willing to stay up for his 9:30 p.m. performance can enjoy cheaper, more plentiful seats.
$65-$175, Friday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
Price:
$50-$175
Comedy
