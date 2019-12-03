Email
Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Melania Trump's Annual Uncanny Christmas Decor Includes the Alamo This Year

Posted By on Tue, Dec 3, 2019 at 2:47 PM

click image TWITTER / FLOTUS
  • Twitter / FLOTUS
In case you forgot that the Alamo is a place of heartbreak and despair, Melania Trump's White House Christmas decor is here to remind you of our fair city's dark past.

In what seems to be the First Lady's annual tradition of depressing the fuck out of the nation with spooky holiday decorations, she has yet again bedecked the White House more mostly monochromatic decor, although this year's version of the infamous holiday hallway is admittedly much less of a horror show than 2018's The Shining-esque series of crimson Christmas trees.

As if to recreate the pall that has fallen over our nation under her husband's tenure, Trump's 2019 "Spirit of Christmas" decor includes a dimly lit homage to U.S. landmarks with the White House prominently featured in the center. As seen in a photo tweeted by FLOTUS, a miniature Alamo sits unassumingly next to the White House, tucked next to St. Louis' Gateway Arch and beloved but tarnished icon the Statue of Liberty.


While cheerier landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge are made strange by looming, lamplight-induced shadows, keen observers of history will appreciate this creepy rendition of the Alamo as a representation of the monument's true legacy: the site of a bloodbath that's become ensconced in a problematic mythos.



So thank you, Mrs. Trump, for reminding us that the Alamo is more than a battle cry that supposedly led Texans to victory. It's also a haunted house.

