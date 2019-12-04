Get in the Spirit with Woodlawn Theatre's Production of A Christmas Carol, the Musical

Charles Dickens’ yuletide tale has survived more than a century of adaptations, with everything from live television productions to Muppet movies following Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey from greedy misanthrope to Christmas-loving humanitarian. If it seems overdone at this point, that may be the Bah Humbug energy threatening to overtake our collective Christmas spirit, because there’s no story more appropriate for a yearly, seasonal retelling than this one — maybe with the exception ofDirected by San Antonio College theatre professor Ronald Watson and with choreography from local actress and dancer Kate Ragan, the Woodlawn Theatre’s musical version ofwill be performed every weekend until Christmas, making it hard to come up with an excuse to skip it that doesn’t sound Scroogeian.

