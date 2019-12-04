Email
Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Get in the Spirit with Woodlawn Theatre's Production of A Christmas Carol, the Musical

Posted By on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 7:35 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE WOODLAWN THEATRE
  • Courtesy of the Woodlawn Theatre
Charles Dickens’ yuletide tale has survived more than a century of adaptations, with everything from live television productions to Muppet movies following Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey from greedy misanthrope to Christmas-loving humanitarian. If it seems overdone at this point, that may be the Bah Humbug energy threatening to overtake our collective Christmas spirit, because there’s no story more appropriate for a yearly, seasonal retelling than this one — maybe with the exception of Love, Actually.

Directed by San Antonio College theatre professor Ronald Watson and with choreography from local actress and dancer Kate Ragan, the Woodlawn Theatre’s musical version of A Christmas Carol will be performed every weekend until Christmas, making it hard to come up with an excuse to skip it that doesn’t sound Scroogeian.

$18-$30, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays through December 23 (see website for additional showtimes), Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 267-8388, woodlawntheatre.org.
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

