Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Get in the Spirit with Woodlawn Theatre's Production of A Christmas Carol, the Musical
Posted
By Georgie Riggs
on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 7:35 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Woodlawn Theatre
Charles Dickens’ yuletide tale has survived more than a century of adaptations, with everything from live television productions to Muppet movies following Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey from greedy misanthrope to Christmas-loving humanitarian. If it seems overdone at this point, that may be the Bah Humbug energy threatening to overtake our collective Christmas spirit, because there’s no story more appropriate for a yearly, seasonal retelling than this one — maybe with the exception of Love, Actually
.
Directed by San Antonio College theatre professor Ronald Watson and with choreography from local actress and dancer Kate Ragan, the Woodlawn Theatre’s musical version of A Christmas Carol
will be performed every weekend until Christmas, making it hard to come up with an excuse to skip it that doesn’t sound Scroogeian.
$18-$30, 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays through December 23 (see website for additional showtimes), Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 267-8388, woodlawntheatre.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas, local theater, Woodlawn Theatre, Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol, musical, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.