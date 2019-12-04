Email
Wednesday, December 4, 2019

San Antonio MLK, Jr. Commission Announces Winner of its Fifth Annual Citywide Art Contest

Posted By on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge JOHANNA ELIZONDO CERDA, COURTESY OF THE SAN ANTONIO MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. COMMISSION
  • Johanna Elizondo Cerda, Courtesy of the San Antonio Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission
To commemorate the 2020 Martin Luther King, Jr. march, the San Antonio Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission solicited art from the Alamo City community for its fifth annual art contest last month.

This morning, the commission announced that Johannna Elizondo Cerda's "Landscape of a Dream" would serve as the official artwork for the commission's 2020 celebration of King's life and legacy.

Elizondo Cerda's piece was selected by a panel of judges based on its "concept, artistic imagery, visual presentation and originality," along with how well it tied in with the 2020's theme "Dream. Believe. Unite. Do." In addition to having her artwork used for next year's program, Elizondo Cerda will receive an all-access pass for two to attend all of the official 2020 MLK, Jr. Commission events.

“We are honored to have ‘Landscape of a Dream’ as our annual art contest winner as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the MLK, Jr. March in the United States and San Antonio as a leader in the commemorations with the largest march in the nation,” District 2 Councilwoman and MLK, Jr. Commission Executive Committee Honorary Chair Jada Andrews-Sullivan said in a statement.



“It is fitting that the selected artwork is focused on advancing social equity, which aligns perfectly with Dr. King's dream of improving the quality of life for all people.”

The city's official MLK, Jr. March will take place Monday, January 20, 2020.

