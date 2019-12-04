San Antonio Spurs Hope for a Win at Home Against the Sacramento Kings

Heading into this NBA season, a sense of optimism surrounded the Spurs, largely due to the return of Dejounte Murray from a torn ACL that kept him off the court last season. After a promising 4-1 start, things quickly soured for San Antonio, resulting in a staggering eight-game skid that seemed to sap the souls of frustrated fans with each defeat.The last time San Antonio lost eight straight basketball games, current assistant coach Tim Duncan was a senior at Wake Forest and Murray was an infant.The longest losing streak under coach Gregg Popovich fittingly ended at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks, where Popovich and the Spurs captured their first NBA championship. For the longest tenured coach in the league, and a franchise at a crossroads, those days are far behind.A victory against the Sacramento Kings would be a welcome boon.

