Wednesday, December 4, 2019
San Antonio Spurs Hope for a Win at Home Against the Sacramento Kings
Posted
By M. Solis
on Wed, Dec 4, 2019 at 8:44 AM
click to enlarge
-
Spurs Sports & Entertainment
Heading into this NBA season, a sense of optimism surrounded the Spurs, largely due to the return of Dejounte Murray from a torn ACL that kept him off the court last season. After a promising 4-1 start, things quickly soured for San Antonio, resulting in a staggering eight-game skid that seemed to sap the souls of frustrated fans with each defeat.
The last time San Antonio lost eight straight basketball games, current assistant coach Tim Duncan was a senior at Wake Forest and Murray was an infant.
The longest losing streak under coach Gregg Popovich fittingly ended at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks, where Popovich and the Spurs captured their first NBA championship. For the longest tenured coach in the league, and a franchise at a crossroads, those days are far behind.
A victory against the Sacramento Kings would be a welcome boon.
$10-$751, Friday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas, Spurs, AT&T Center, Tim Duncan, Dejounte Murray, Gregg Popovich, NBA, Sacramento Kings, basketball, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.