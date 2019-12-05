Email
Thursday, December 5, 2019

Celebrate the Holidays with a Screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol at La Villita This Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Dec 5, 2019 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge WALT DISNEY HOME VIDEO
  • Walt Disney Home Video
Bah humbug! It’s that time of year again where Charles Dickens’s famous work A Christmas Carol is abundant in re-runs on TV, shown in play form and even parodied depending on which channel you're watching. Deck the halls in San Antonio with a little bit of Kermit, Miss Piggy and other singing Muppets during a screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol for a bit of all-ages holiday cheer.

Following the adventurous Muppet gang through a frazzling retelling of the beloved winter classic, the film re-imagines old Scrooge’s descent into Christmas joy, where along the way he encounters rubber chickens, fuzzy ghosts and a greener, froggier Tiny Tim. As the first film produced after the death of Muppet creator Jim Henson, its deemed a holiday classic in its own right.

Known for showing outdoor films year-around, Slab Cinema will host the screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol this Saturday at La Villita. Anyone planning on attending the event is encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets for maximum comfort.

Free, 6 p.m. Saturday, December 7, Juarez Plaza, La Villita, 418 Villita St., (210) 207-8614, slabcinema.com.
