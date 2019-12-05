Celebrate the Holidays with a Screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol at La Villita This Saturday

Bah humbug! It’s that time of year again where Charles Dickens’s famous workis abundant in re-runs on TV, shown in play form and even parodied depending on which channel you're watching. Deck the halls in San Antonio with a little bit of Kermit, Miss Piggy and other singing Muppets during a screening offor a bit of all-ages holiday cheer.Following the adventurous Muppet gang through a frazzling retelling of the beloved winter classic, the film re-imagines old Scrooge’s descent into Christmas joy, where along the way he encounters rubber chickens, fuzzy ghosts and a greener, froggier Tiny Tim. As the first film produced after the death of Muppet creator Jim Henson, its deemed a holiday classic in its own right.Known for showing outdoor films year-around, Slab Cinema will host the screening ofthis Saturday at La Villita. Anyone planning on attending the event is encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets for maximum comfort.

