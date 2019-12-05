Court is in Session for Holiday Figures This Month at Bexar Stage's The Trial Before Christmas

You're a criminal, Charlie Brown! At least, that's what Bexar Stage's brand new courtroom drama alleges.Each Friday this month, the local improv comedy theater is putting famous holiday figures on trial for crimes ranging from fraud to voyeurism, kicking off this week with Charlie Brown, who's accused of embezzlement.Also in the hot seat are Jack Skellington, the Grinch, Ebenezer Scrooge and Santa Claus. Witnesses called by the prosecution and defense will include everyone from Linus and his Blanket to Mrs. Claus, and even the audience will be drawn into the fray.Each week's trial will feature a slew of Bexar Stage's improvisers, including Seth Balla, Louie Arnette, Kevin McCormick, Raven Ahrens, Brian Scribner, Stephanie Delgado, Andrew Hempfling and Dave Van Kirk. Although family-favorite characters will be featured, the show is not expected to be family-friendly, so the kids are better off staying home — or else risk their holidays being ruined.

