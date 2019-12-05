Email
Thursday, December 5, 2019

The Magik Theatre Reminds Us That Christmas Time Is Here With Their Annual Production of A Charlie Brown Christmas

Posted By on Thu, Dec 5, 2019 at 4:18 PM

click image FACEBOOK / THE MAGIK THEATRE
  • Facebook / The Magik Theatre
It’s commercialism, Charlie Brown! Beloved child skeptic of The Peanuts decries the materialism of his friends in this stage-adaptation of the 1965 animated Christmas classic, in which Linus quotes scripture to remind everyone of the reason for the season and a humble fir tree is made to stand tall with holiday cheer.

The conservative moral of the story might be a bit hard to swallow coming from content originally commissioned and sponsored by Coca-Cola, but that doesn’t make the antics of Snoopy and friends any less entertaining. Plus, that jazz soundtrack is poppin'.

The Magik Theatre promises plenty of shenanigans in its fifth annual production, appearing first at The Charline McCombs Empire Theatre and then the Magik Theatre. The show features lively gambols with props and audience interaction. Add some snowflakes and those nostalgic tunes and you’ll probably want to dance a jig with that incorrigible dog.

$15-$35, 7pm Thursday-Saturday, 2pm Saturday-Sunday through December 15, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
