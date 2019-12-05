Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 5, 2019

The McNay Art Museum Debuts Newly Acquired Art in Latest Exhibition

Posted By on Thu, Dec 5, 2019 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge FRANK STELLA
  • Frank Stella
The latest exhibition at the McNay Art Museum is rather easy on the eyes. In "What You See is What You See," the museum presents a selection of pieces from its extensive collection of Minimalist and Conceptual art.

"What You See is What You See" features work by seminal artists including Jo Baer, Frank Stella, Robert Ryman and Sol Lewitt, as well as Donald Judd, whose influence is indelibly stamped on the Texas town of Marfa. The exhibition merges the McNay's decades-in-the-making collection of Minimalist and Conceptual artwork with Austin art collector John M. Parker, Jr.'s private collection, which Parker donated to the museum in 2017. Many of the pieces on display have never before been on view at the McNay.

"This exhibition spotlights the simple and formal beauty of art in its barest essentials," McNay Curator of Prints and Drawings Lyle Williams said in a statement. "The artworks on view don’t try to tell a story or convince us of anything other than simply what we see, which is the inspiration for the exhibition title."
click to enlarge FRANK STELLA
  • Frank Stella
In a nod to the intertwined nature of music and modern art, a piano has been placed in the center of the exhibition, and McNay staff members will periodically sit at the instrument to perform John Cage's infamous composition 4'33".

"What You See is What You See" is on view through May 17, 2020.



$10-$20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.
Location Details McNay Art Museum
6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 824-5368
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Melania Trump's Annual Uncanny Christmas Decor Includes the Alamo This Year Read More

  2. San Antonio Spurs Hope for a Win at Home Against the Sacramento Kings Read More

  3. Heads Up, San Antonio: December's First Friday Offerings Feature Bagworms, Taxidermy and More Read More

  4. San Antonio MLK, Jr. Commission Announces Winner of its Fifth Annual Citywide Art Contest Read More

  5. Clean Comic Jeff Allen Is Here to Tell San Antonio About the America He Grew Up In Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation