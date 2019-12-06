Email
Friday, December 6, 2019

Criss Angel Stopping in San Antonio to Give Us an 'Unplugged' Version of His Magic Show

Posted By on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE MAJESTIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of the Majestic Theatre
Bust out the all-black wardrobe — former musician and current magician Criss Angel is back, touring with his new show RAW: The Mindfreak Unplugged.

Remembered as the star, creator, executive producer and director of mid-aughts A&E series Criss Angel Mindfreak, the alternative magician brings his iconic illusions and street magic to an intimate, non-MTV-esque “unplugged” setting. Joined by assistants and face-painted in a rather un-raw manner, Angel’s promised stripped-down magic show might bring back that childlike wonder of “How did he do it?” — or just make you Google the how-to videos for his tricks.

$49.50-$300, Monday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Location Details The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
Theater
Map
