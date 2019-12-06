Friday, December 6, 2019
Criss Angel Stopping in San Antonio to Give Us an 'Unplugged' Version of His Magic Show
By Brianna Espinoza
Bust out the all-black wardrobe — former musician and current magician Criss Angel is back, touring with his new show RAW: The Mindfreak Unplugged.
Remembered as the star, creator, executive producer and director of mid-aughts A&E series Criss Angel Mindfreak, the alternative magician brings his iconic illusions and street magic to an intimate, non-MTV-esque “unplugged” setting. Joined by assistants and face-painted in a rather un-raw manner, Angel’s promised stripped-down magic show might bring back that childlike wonder of “How did he do it?” — or just make you Google the how-to videos for his tricks.
$49.50-$300, Monday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
