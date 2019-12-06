PechaKucha San Antonio Closes Out 2019 at the Tobin Center Next Week

PechaKucha is back for its final event of the year. The popular 20x20 speaking series will give 2019 a proper sendoff with its trademark array of unique San Antonian perspectives.If you missed out on PechaKucha San Antonio's 35 previous iterations, here's the scoop: the arts and culture series selects six locals each quarter, each of whom gives a presentation along with 20 images that are shown for 20 seconds apiece, lasting a total of six minutes and 40 seconds.For Volume 36, emcees Randy Beamer of News 4 San Antonio and Robert Rivard of thewill hold down the fort while the speakers wax poetic on the subjects of their expertise, from photography to electronic R&B. This time, attendees will hear from photographer and audio documentarian Michael “Mikey” Nye, "Upholstery Sorceress" Reggie De La Garza, author and "Native Texas Cotton Chopper" Robert Lopez Flynn, artist Missi Smith, electronic R&B producer and singer Alyson Alonzo and multidisciplinary contemporary artist David Zamora Casas.As usual, the event will be preceded by a reception and "Happiest Hour," with music by Travis Buffkin to help set the ambience.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.