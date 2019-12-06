Email
Friday, December 6, 2019

PechaKucha San Antonio Closes Out 2019 at the Tobin Center Next Week

Posted By on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 2:44 PM

click to enlarge David Zamora Casas - JOSH HUSKIN
  • Josh Huskin
  • David Zamora Casas
PechaKucha is back for its final event of the year. The popular 20x20 speaking series will give 2019 a proper sendoff with its trademark array of unique San Antonian perspectives.

If you missed out on PechaKucha San Antonio's 35 previous iterations, here's the scoop: the arts and culture series selects six locals each quarter, each of whom gives a presentation along with 20 images that are shown for 20 seconds apiece, lasting a total of six minutes and 40 seconds.

For Volume 36, emcees Randy Beamer of News 4 San Antonio and Robert Rivard of the Rivard Report will hold down the fort while the speakers wax poetic on the subjects of their expertise, from photography to electronic R&B. This time, attendees will hear from photographer and audio documentarian Michael “Mikey” Nye, "Upholstery Sorceress" Reggie De La Garza, author and "Native Texas Cotton Chopper" Robert Lopez Flynn, artist Missi Smith, electronic R&B producer and singer Alyson Alonzo and multidisciplinary contemporary artist David Zamora Casas.

As usual, the event will be preceded by a reception and "Happiest Hour," with music by Travis Buffkin to help set the ambience.

$5, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Cir., (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details PechaKucha Vol. 36
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $5
Talks and Special Events
Map

