Queer Eye Star Jonathan Van Ness Brings Comedy Show, Gymnastics Tricks to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

Don’t forget to get a hair trim and put on some moisturizer before Jonathan Van Ness brings his comedy realness to the Majestic Theatre.You may have seen the quick-witted hair stylist on hisrecap web series “Gay of Thrones” or binge-watched him making over the world one zhoosh at a time on the Emmy award-winning, but his live tour is bringing us something completely different.Van Ness’ new stage show is all about the trials and tribulations of figure-skating — a lifelong obsession of his — as he prepares for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. Yes, you read that right, henny — Van Ness is an Olympic hopeful! Exchanging his scissors for blades, this energetic mustachioed queen is here to tickle your funny bone with his gymnastic antics, delivered with the energetic compassion thatfans have grown to love.

