Friday, December 6, 2019
The Overtime Theater Investigates Murder at the North Pole This Month in Christmas City Confidential
By Trevor Flynn
on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 4:54 PM
The frosty snows of the jolliest place on Earth have gone from white to red. A red more red than Rudolph’s nose. Red like neon blinking through the city heat of turnpike pileup from the nearest Chinese noodle shop calling your name. Red like…blood.
Enter Grayson Coal, the only elf in Christmas City “naughty” enough to solve the murder case. In Christmas City Confidential: A Christmas Noir Mystery
, writer/director Scott McDowell pits this private eye against the clock to reveal the killer before the biggest night of the year goes awry. Audiences at the Overtime Theater should be prepared for for twists more treacherous than tinsel and the seductive wiles of Mrs. Claus.
Starring Christopher Steinmetz as Coal, Michael Goodwin as Santa Claus and Ashley Hamilton as reporter Kandy Kane, this yuletide thriller might be just the palate cleanser audiences need in the midst of yet another season of saccharine holiday cheer.
$10-$15, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December 28 (see website for additional showtimes), Overtime Theater, 5409 Bandera Rd. Ste. 205, (201) 577-7562, theovertimetheater.org.
@ The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime
5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 8-9:30 p.m., Sun., Dec. 15, 3-4:30 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 22, 7-8:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 28
$10-$15
