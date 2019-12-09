Queer Eye Star Jonathan Van Ness Hit Up Buc-ee's Ahead of His San Antonio Show on Sunday

It's official: Buc-ee's isapproved, henny!To cap off the North American leg of hislive tour, Jonathan Van Ness hit up Buc-ee's, calling it "a Texas gem." On Instagram, he posted a short video of himself trotting back to the car, Buc-ee's bags in hand, presumably filled with treasures from the beloved Texan truck stop — maybe even some beaver nuggets.Van Ness also teased that he's writing material for a brand new show that he hopes to begin touring next year. "I can’t wait to write more comedy & keep developing my voice and storytelling & comedic style," he said in his post.With any luck, the siren song of Buc-ee's tasty snacks and impeccably clean bathrooms will draw him back to South Texas.

