Monday, December 9, 2019

Ruby City Makes 'Bitchen' Acquisition of Sculpture by Katie Pell

Posted By on Mon, Dec 9, 2019 at 11:08 AM

click image TWITTER / RUBYCITYART
  • Twitter / RubyCityArt
Ruby City's on fire right now.

The contemporary art center has acquired a hot commodity: Katie Pell's Bitchen Stove, a neon pink appliance that shoots flames out of its burners when activated with a matching pink propane tank.

The sculpture made its debut at Pell's 2006 Artpace International Artist-In-
click to enlarge KIMBERLY AUBUCHON
  • Kimberly Aubuchon
Residence exhibition "Bitchen," in which she imagined "a parallel universe in which women use their disposable income to customize domestic appliances with the competitive zeal of their male counterparts: car fanatics."

"Bitchen" featured a series of tricked-out appliances — from toasters to vacuums — that were enhanced with lowrider-esque bumping hydraulic suspensions, fire-spitting burners and the paint jobs to match. Pell even took her creations to a local car show, bringing home second place in the "orphan" category.



Pell has noted that she now considers the works from "Bitchen" to be "relics" from the original performance at Artpace, so it's unlikely that we'll be seeing Ripley-esque flamethrowing in Ruby City's stately halls anytime soon.

But we can always dream, right?

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


