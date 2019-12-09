Monday, December 9, 2019
Stand-Up Comedian Ali Wong Adds Second San Antonio Show at the Majestic Theatre
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Dec 9, 2019 at 11:35 AM
click image
Miss out on Milk and Money
tickets at the end of last week? Good news: Ali Wong has given San Antonians a second chance to see her live next March — as long as they're willing to stay up late.
With the few remaining tickets
for her 7 p.m. show already on the resale market for $200-plus, the comedian and actress has added a 10 p.m. show to give us plebeians another chance to grab seats at a normal price.
Tickets for the 10 p.m. show go on sale
at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 13.
$49.50-$119.50, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., March 14, 7 & 10 p.m.
Price:
$49.50-$119.50
Theater
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, Ali Wong, stand-up, comedy, Majestic Theatre, Milk and Money Tour, comedian, second show, tickets, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.