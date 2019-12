Stand-Up Comedian Ali Wong Adds Second San Antonio Show at the Majestic Theatre

Miss out ontickets at the end of last week? Good news: Ali Wong has given San Antonians a second chance to see her live next March — as long as they're willing to stay up late.With the few remaining tickets for her 7 p.m. show already on the resale market for $200-plus, the comedian and actress has added a 10 p.m. show to give us plebeians another chance to grab seats at a normal price.Tickets for the 10 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 13.

