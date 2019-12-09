Email
Monday, December 9, 2019

Stand-Up Comedian Ali Wong Adds Second San Antonio Show at the Majestic Theatre

Posted By on Mon, Dec 9, 2019 at 11:35 AM

Miss out on Milk and Money tickets at the end of last week? Good news: Ali Wong has given San Antonians a second chance to see her live next March — as long as they're willing to stay up late.

With the few remaining tickets for her 7 p.m. show already on the resale market for $200-plus, the comedian and actress has added a 10 p.m. show to give us plebeians another chance to grab seats at a normal price.

Tickets for the 10 p.m. show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 13.

$49.50-$119.50, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details Ali Wong: The Milk and Money Tour
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., March 14, 7 & 10 p.m.
Price: $49.50-$119.50
Theater
