Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Iconic Environmental Activist Jane Goodall to Speak at the Tobin Center in 2020

Posted By on Tue, Dec 10, 2019 at 3:40 PM

Just because Greta Thunberg and other Gen Z activists have taken up the mantle of environmental conservation doesn't mean the old guard will be stepping down anytime soon.

In honor of the 60th year of her trailblazing study of chimpanzees in Gombe National Park in Tanzania, Jane Goodall is bringing her perspective directly to audiences around the world with a series of speaking engagements to spread hope and incite positive action in audiences.

She'll stop in San Antonio April 16 of next year.

When Goodall traveled to Lake Tanganyika in 1960, she had no idea that her research there would change the world. While apes' similarities to humans were already documented at the time, her dedicated study of wild chimpanzees marked the first formal effort to study humanity's closest living relative in depth, leading to remarkable discoveries that indelibly changed our understanding of the species.



Not content to rest on her laurels, Goodall founded the Jane Goodall Institute in 1977 and continued her tireless work in Tanzania, which went from groundbreaking to record-breaking in 2018 when the ongoing study of Gombe's chimpanzee population was officially deemed the longest-running wild chimpanzee study on the planet.

Tickets for Goodall's talk, "Gombe: 60 Years of Discovery" go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 13.

$49.50-$150, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Cir., (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
