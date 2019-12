Paul Reubens Is Bringing Pee-Wee's Big Adventure to the Aztec Theatre for 2020 Anniversary Screening

Although it was only marginally filmed in our fair city, San Antonians have long been happy to lay claim to 1985'sFor the 35th anniversary of the offbeat road trip film, Paul Reubens is touring the nation to celebrate his bizarre-yet-beloved character with a screening followed by behind-the-scenes stories that could only come from Pee-Wee himself.The Alamo City date follows the disappointing cancellation of Reubens' planned 2018 appearance here.In a move becoming ever more common — most recently seen in San Antonio at Dave Chappelle's pop-up shows at the Aztec in October — Reubens' performance is strictly cell phone-free, so attendees will either need to leave their devices at home or lock them securely in an anti-tech pouch at the venue. This also means that anyone wondering exactly how well Reubens remembers the Alamo will have to be there to see it for themselves.Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, December 13, with a Live Nation pre-sale from 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 11 through 10 p.m. Thursday, December 12 that's accessible using the code "CHEER."

