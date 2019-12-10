Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Paul Reubens Is Bringing Pee-Wee's Big Adventure to the Aztec Theatre for 2020 Anniversary Screening

Posted By on Tue, Dec 10, 2019 at 4:16 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE AZTEC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of the Aztec Theatre
Although it was only marginally filmed in our fair city, San Antonians have long been happy to lay claim to 1985's Pee-Wee's Big Adventure.

For the 35th anniversary of the offbeat road trip film, Paul Reubens is touring the nation to celebrate his bizarre-yet-beloved character with a screening followed by behind-the-scenes stories that could only come from Pee-Wee himself.

The Alamo City date follows the disappointing cancellation of Reubens' planned 2018 appearance here.

In a move becoming ever more common — most recently seen in San Antonio at Dave Chappelle's pop-up shows at the Aztec in October — Reubens' performance is strictly cell phone-free, so attendees will either need to leave their devices at home or lock them securely in an anti-tech pouch at the venue. This also means that anyone wondering exactly how well Reubens remembers the Alamo will have to be there to see it for themselves.



Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, December 13, with a Live Nation pre-sale from 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 11 through 10 p.m. Thursday, December 12 that's accessible using the code "CHEER."

7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, aztectheatre.com.
Event Details Pee-Wee's 35th Anniverary Tour with Paul Reubens
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., March 5, 7:30 p.m.
Buy Tickets
Movies and Special Events
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Pee-Wee's 35th Anniverary Tour with Paul Reubens

    Pee-Wee's 35th Anniverary Tour with Paul Reubens @ Aztec Theatre

    • Thu., March 5, 7:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Queer Eye Star Jonathan Van Ness Hit Up Buc-ee's Ahead of His San Antonio Show on Sunday Read More

  2. Northeast Lakeview College Art Professor, San Antonio Artist Accused of Ripping Off Viral Artwork Read More

  3. Stand-Up Comedian Ali Wong Adds Second San Antonio Show at the Majestic Theatre Read More

  4. Tom Green Taking Over San Antonio with Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club Shows This Weekend Read More

  5. Ruby City Makes 'Bitchen' Acquisition of Sculpture by Katie Pell Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation