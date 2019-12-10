Public Theater of San Antonio's Production of All Is Calm Retells Story of Christmas During World War I

click to enlarge
Remember that time the holiday spirit hit pause on World War I? On Christmas Eve, 1914, a sudden hard frost covered No Man’s Land, and homesick soldiers on both sides filled the air with spontaneous shouts of seasons’ greetings and carols. Spontaneous ceasefires crept up along the Western Front as war-weary men arose from the trenches to exchange gifts, bury their dead and even play soccer together.
The conspicuous absence of the monumental “Christmas Truce” from history textbooks inspired Peter Rothstein to create the radio musical drama All Is Calm
in, which brings to life the voices of WWI soldiers using first-hand accounts, drawing on “letters, journals, official war documents, poetry, gravestone inscriptions — even an old radio broadcast.”
This month, the Public Theater presents its fourth consecutive presentation of All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
at UTSA’s downtown Buena Vista Theatre, running concurrently with the lighter fare on deck at its theater off Ashby — Elf the Musical
.
$15-$30, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through December 22, UTSA Buena Vista Theatre, 501 W. César E. Chávez Blvd., (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.
@ UTSA Buena Vista Theater
501 W. César Chávez Blvd.
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. Continues through Dec. 22
Price:
$15-$30
