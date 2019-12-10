Public Theater of San Antonio's Production of All Is Calm Retells Story of Christmas During World War I

Remember that time the holiday spirit hit pause on World War I? On Christmas Eve, 1914, a sudden hard frost covered No Man’s Land, and homesick soldiers on both sides filled the air with spontaneous shouts of seasons’ greetings and carols. Spontaneous ceasefires crept up along the Western Front as war-weary men arose from the trenches to exchange gifts, bury their dead and even play soccer together.The conspicuous absence of the monumental “Christmas Truce” from history textbooks inspired Peter Rothstein to create the radio musical dramain, which brings to life the voices of WWI soldiers using first-hand accounts, drawing on “letters, journals, official war documents, poetry, gravestone inscriptions — even an old radio broadcast.”This month, the Public Theater presents its fourth consecutive presentation ofat UTSA’s downtown Buena Vista Theatre, running concurrently with the lighter fare on deck at its theater off Ashby —

