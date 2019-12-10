Tom Green Taking Over San Antonio with Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club Shows This Weekend

Comedian Tom Green might not be at the height of popularity like he was when he hosted the outrageous prank programon MTV in the late ’90s. But the Canadian funnyman and actor, who just became a United States citizen last February, is keeping busy with stand-up comedy performances and showing up in a movie or reality show at least once a year.Unfortunately, in 2019 Green starred in one of the worst films of the year —— where he played Donald, the leader of a cult that worships the late Apple founder Steve Jobs. Green was also a contestant on the second season ofearlier this year, where he shared a living space with Kato Kaelin, Joey Lawrence and Anthony Scaramucci. After a months-long hiatus, he returned as host of, which he is currently reformatting — in September, he jumped online to “test” his new system and talk to random listeners who called him. We’ll tune in as soon as he invites The Mooch as a guest.

