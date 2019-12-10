Wagner H.S. Basketball Star Jordan Clarkson Returns to San Antonio When the Cleveland Cavaliers Take on the Spurs

Through three seasons at Karen Wagner High School, where his jersey is now retired, NBA veteran Jordan Clarkson led the Thunderbirds to an astonishing 105-14 record, including two state semifinal appearances.The former San Antonio High School Player of the Year returns to the AT&T Center, where his professional career originally tipped off as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Much like Clarkson’s current team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Spurs have struggled this season, shuffling lineups in search of answers and cohesion.Most of San Antonio’s shortcomings can be attributed to a lackluster defense that’s somehow regressed since last season when they were, in coach Gregg Popovich’s estimation, “middle of the road.” If the Spurs are intent on turning their season around, rapid strides on the defensive end are in order.

