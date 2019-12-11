Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Fundraiser to Benefit San Antonio Artist Katie Pell Raises Nearly $20,000 in One Day

Posted By on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 4:07 PM

click image A group photo taken with Katie Pell at Ruiz-Healy Art - PHOTO BY ANGELICA MARTINZVIA FACEBOOK / RUIZ-HEALY ART
  • Photo by Angelica Martinzvia Facebook / Ruiz-Healy Art
  • A group photo taken with Katie Pell at Ruiz-Healy Art
After battling cancer for a year, San Antonio artist Katie Pell recently transitioned to hospice care. Knowing that her family faces mounting medical bills, Rebecca Dietz and Ethel Shipton — two of Pell's close friends — launched a GoFundMe yesterday to raise money to support the artist and her daughter, Bygoe Zubiate.

The Alamo City immediately lent its support. Within a single day, 135 donors contributed more than $18,000 dollars of the $30,000 GoFundMe goal. And there's no sign of the donations slowing.

Those familiar with Pell's contributions to the local art scene won't be surprised by the influx of funds. Pell and her late husband, master woodworker Peter Zubiate, moved to San Antonio in the mid '90s and were soon stalwart members of the art community. In 2006, Pell was selected as an Artpace International Artist-In-Residence, where she created the exhibition "Bitchen," from which Bitchen Stove was recently acquired by Ruby City. As an educator, Pell has ties to the University of Texas San Antonio, Northwest Vista College and the Southwest School of Art.

Pell has also contributed public works to the city, including murals at the Lackland Terrace and Nani Falcone Skate Parks, colorful playpads at Arnold Park Playground and an homage to the former flora and fauna of San Pedro Creek as part of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park Project.



Most recently, Ruiz-Healy Art brought together a special exhibition of Pell's work titled "Common Threads," which is on view in conjunction with Jennifer Ling Datchuk's "Don't Worry Be Happy." The exhibition opened with a December 7 reception and will remain on view through January 18, 2020.

Donors can contribute funds directly to Pell through GoFundMe.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Iconic Environmental Activist Jane Goodall to Speak at the Tobin Center in 2020 Read More

  2. Wagner H.S. Basketball Star Jordan Clarkson Returns to San Antonio When the Cleveland Cavaliers Take on the Spurs Read More

  3. Northeast Lakeview College Art Professor, San Antonio Artist Accused of Ripping Off Viral Artwork Read More

  4. Tom Green Taking Over San Antonio with Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club Shows This Weekend Read More

  5. Paul Reubens Is Bringing Pee-Wee's Big Adventure to the Aztec Theatre for 2020 Anniversary Screening Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation