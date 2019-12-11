Email
Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Get Your Fix of Improv Comedy When Whose Live Anyway? Touches Down at the Tobin Center

Posted By on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 8:38 AM

COURTESY OF THE TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Everything may be made up, and the points may not matter, but the improvisational comedy formula of Whose Line is it Anyway? has been reliably gut busting for more than 30 years. A decade after the series’ UK debut in 1988, its American counterpart continued to popularize improv comedy and enjoyed a recent revival on The CW in 2014.

In mid-December, San Antonians can offer their own suggestions for these quick-witted comedians to act out in imaginative games and musical mischief. Featuring the seminal and famously well-shod Ryan Stiles, major recurring guest Jeff B. Davis, American TV actor Joel Murray (Mad Men, Shameless), Canadian comedian Dave Foley (The Kids in the Hall, Celebrity Poker Showdown) and the musical stylings of Second City veteran Bob Derkach, the live improv tour seems equipped to bring down the house.

$29.50-$65, Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m., H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details Whose Live Anyway?
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Dec. 13, 8 p.m.
Price: $29.50-$65.50
Comedy and Special Events
