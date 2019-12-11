New Exhibition at Southwest School of Art Explores Harmful Effects of Colorism

Guest curated by Aissatou Sidime-Blanton, “Re/Devaluing Colorism: Intersections of Skin Color and Currency” showcases work by 14 artists — the majority of whom are African-American — that address the harmful effects of colorism, “ranging from self-loathing to the sexualization of women of ‘indeterminate’ origin.” Featured artists include Bernice Appelin-Williams, Rabea Ballin, Lauren Cross, Barbara Felix, Pallavi Govindnathan, Jin-Ya Huang, Ann Sole Sister Johnson, Lauren Kelley, Dan Lam, Vicki Meek, Deborah Roberts, Susan Sponsler, Naomi Wanjiku Gakunga and Montoya Williams, many of whom are creating new work for this exhibition.The Southwest School of Art will host a constellation of additional events during the exhibition’s four months on display, including an art catalogue release party in conjunction with DreamWeek on January 10, an art workshop for girls on January 25 and a poetry, song and dance performance by Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson and Amber Ortega on March 6. “Re/Devaluing Colorism” will remain on view through April 5.

