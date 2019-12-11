Email
Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Ruby City Names Curator Elyse Gonzales as Its New Director

Posted By on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 4:03 PM

click image TWITTER / RUBYCITYART
  • Twitter / RubyCityArt
There's new blood at the helm of Ruby City. Today, the contemporary art center announced the appointment of veteran curator Elyse A. Gonzales as its first director.

Gonzales comes to San Antonio from California, where she was the Acting Director of the University of California, Santa Barbara's (UCSB) Art, Design & Architecture Museum. She has curated more than 35 solo, group and collection-based exhibitions, featuring artists including Brenna Youngblood, Catherine Opie and Anna Sew Hoy.

Prior to her tenure at UCSB's Art, Design & Architecture Museum, Gonzales served as Assistant Curator at the Institute of Contemporary Art, University of Pennsylvania and as Special Projects Assistant at Williams College Museum of Art.

"I am honored to be a part of Ruby City, and to help drive forward Linda’s mission of a world-class contemporary art center in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas," Gonzales said in a statement.



"This collection — every piece of which represents a part of Linda herself — is unparalleled, and I am eager to work with the staff and trustees to ensure that her knowledge, curiosity, and humor continue to be shared both locally and globally."

