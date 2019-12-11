Wednesday, December 11, 2019
San Antonio Symphony to Perform Soundtrack Alongside Screening of The Wizard of Oz
By Georgie Riggs
There is no logical reason why The Wizard of Oz
has entered the Christmas film canon. The 80-year-old Judy Garland vehicle following a young girl’s journey through the fantasy land of Oz has zero mentions of the holiday, and its tornado-centric plot suggests a time of year far warmer than a Kansas December.
Nevertheless, the film persists as a delicacy that, while available year round, somehow feels special during the holiday season — like tins of popcorn or the inevitable pair of socks received from a distant relative.
The San Antonio Symphony will accompany a screening of the film with a live music performance of its Oscar-winning soundtrack, bringing the thrill of live instrumentals to a film that still packs on the charm decades after its original release.
$26-$65, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
