San Antonio Symphony to Perform Soundtrack Alongside Screening of The Wizard of Oz

There is no logical reason whyhas entered the Christmas film canon. The 80-year-old Judy Garland vehicle following a young girl’s journey through the fantasy land of Oz has zero mentions of the holiday, and its tornado-centric plot suggests a time of year far warmer than a Kansas December.Nevertheless, the film persists as a delicacy that, while available year round, somehow feels special during the holiday season — like tins of popcorn or the inevitable pair of socks received from a distant relative.The San Antonio Symphony will accompany a screening of the film with a live music performance of its Oscar-winning soundtrack, bringing the thrill of live instrumentals to a film that still packs on the charm decades after its original release.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.