Wednesday, December 11, 2019

San Antonio Symphony to Perform Soundtrack Alongside Screening of The Wizard of Oz

Posted By on Wed, Dec 11, 2019 at 8:12 AM

click to enlarge WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
There is no logical reason why The Wizard of Oz has entered the Christmas film canon. The 80-year-old Judy Garland vehicle following a young girl’s journey through the fantasy land of Oz has zero mentions of the holiday, and its tornado-centric plot suggests a time of year far warmer than a Kansas December.

Nevertheless, the film persists as a delicacy that, while available year round, somehow feels special during the holiday season — like tins of popcorn or the inevitable pair of socks received from a distant relative.

The San Antonio Symphony will accompany a screening of the film with a live music performance of its Oscar-winning soundtrack, bringing the thrill of live instrumentals to a film that still packs on the charm decades after its original release.

$26-$65, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details The Wizard of Oz: Live In Concert
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $26-$65
Buy from Ticketmaster
Map

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


