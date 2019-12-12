Close Out the Decade with the Latest Artwork Showcases in San Antonio this Second Saturday

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Dock Space Gallery
It's not just the end of the year — it's the end of a decade. And this Second Saturday brings the '10s to a close with a selection of exhibitions representing both longtime members of the San Antonio art community and newer entrants to the scene.
We've rounded up several shows — and one party — that should make for a great pre-NYE way to ring out the end of 2019.
"This & That & Such" at SPACE C7
After inaugurating SPACE C7 at the South Side Living + Maker Spaces with an extensive, San Anto-centric group show
, curator Jeff Wheeler
showcases current Casa Chuck resident
and Grand Poo-Bah of the Lodge of Saint Reborlaro Heyd Fontenot this month. To celebrate Fontenot's first return to exhibit in San Antonio since his 2017 Artpace residency
, C7 has collected a series of his "unclothed portraits," which "reveal the nuances of idiosyncratic expression and the delicacies of our humanness." The night's entertainment will feature tunes from dj LORE as well as new-to-the-scene DJ Mike Casey — yes, that
Mike Casey!
Free, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, December 14, SPACE C7 @ South Side Living + Maker Spaces, 2450 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 879-7673, thesouth-side.com
"Designs of Life" and "It Comes with the Territory" at Dock Space Gallery
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Dock Space Gallery
Dock Space Gallery is all about the team-up this month, with two exhibitions featuring artist duos. In "It Comes with the Territory," Gary Sweeney and Alexis Mabry bring us a bit of levity with a series of sculptures, collages and paintings that confront controversial topics with humor — possibly giving us some witty one-liners to use against politically problematic relatives at upcoming holiday gatherings. In the Dock Space Gallery Annex, ceramicist Diana Kersey and textile and mixed media artist Linda Rael present "Designs of Life," which celebrates the rich textures and colors of the natural world.
Free, 7-10 p.m., Dock Space Gallery, 107 Lone Star Blvd., dockspacegallery.com.
"Exit Now" at Freight Gallery & Studios
Facebook / Freight Gallery & Studios
In "Exit Now," multidisciplinary artist Cayman Robinson — who has worked in traditions including dye-making, woodworking and textile embroidery — presents a series of abstract ink illustrations. In this body of work she "eschews commonplace imagery and subject matter, focusing on the application of ink to paper and other facets of the minimalist tradition." Her roving lines and rounded brushstrokes are calming and easy on the eye, evoking a sense of pattern and movement whilst resisting rigid structure.
Free, 7-11 p.m., Freight Gallery & Studios, 1913 S. Flores St., freightsatx.com.
Dis/Mantle 3rd Anniversary Party at Mantle Art Space
Facebook / Mantle Art Space
Mantle Art Space bids 2019 adieu with its annual anniversary party. The space will be raffling off a selection of items from artists and vendors including Carly Garza, AcidWinzip, Black Moon Print, Sarah Rangel and more to raise funds to increase programming, improve the space and support more artists in the coming year.
Free, 6-9 p.m., Mantle Art Space, 714 Fredericksburg Rd., mantleartspace.com.
