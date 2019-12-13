Email
Friday, December 13, 2019

Acclaimed Broadway Show Dear Evan Hansen Coming to the Majestic Theatre This Month

Posted By on Fri, Dec 13, 2019 at 9:23 AM

click to enlarge MATTHEW MURPHY
  • Matthew Murphy
In the three years since the start of its original Broadway run, Dear Evan Hansen has garnered an amount of praise that seems unlikely for a play addressing teen suicide. Even more unlikely in this acclaim is its depiction of these themes through music, somehow bringing levity to the tragic subject matter.

The musical follows anxious teen Evan as he forms meaningful connections with a local family, but under deeply dark false pretenses. With six Tony awards, a Grammy and an Emmy under its belt, Dear Evan Hansen sings its way to San Antonio for the first time with its national touring cast, featuring Stephen Christopher Anthony as the titular Evan and Jessica Phillips as his love interest Zoe.

The tickets may be as hard as to get as Hamilton on some days, but luckily, it’s staying at the Majestic for nearly a week, giving ample time for longtime fans and newcomers alike to see the musical.

$45-$686, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Sunday (through December 22), Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details Dear Evan Hansen
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Dec. 17-19, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 20-21, 8 p.m., Dec. 21-22, 2 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $45-$686
Buy Tickets
Theater
Map

